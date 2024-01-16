Expand / Collapse search

Natural gas leak outside Hales Corners school, students evacuated

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Hales Corners
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Natural gas leak outside Hales Corners Elementary School

HALES CORNERS, Wis. - Students at Hales Corners Elementary School were safely evacuated from their building on Tuesday morning, Jan. 16 due to a slow natural gas leak outside of the building, officials said. 

The students were transported to the Hales Corners Public Library. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Natural gas leak outside Hales Corners Elementary School

Parents were notified to pick up their students at the Hales Corners Public Library.