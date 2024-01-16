Natural gas leak outside Hales Corners school, students evacuated

article

Students at Hales Corners Elementary School were safely evacuated from their building on Tuesday morning, Jan. 16 due to a slow natural gas leak outside of the building, officials said.

The students were transported to the Hales Corners Public Library.

Natural gas leak outside Hales Corners Elementary School

Parents were notified to pick up their students at the Hales Corners Public Library.