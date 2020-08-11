National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado touched down in Camp Lake Monday

article

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Camp Lake, Wisconsin Monday, Aug. 10.

It moved through the Kenosha County area with winds up to 80 mph.

Tornado damage in Camp Lake

It was rated an EF-1 south of the border with EF-0 damage in Wisconsin.

Tornado damage in Camp Lake

NWS reported damage to buildings and trees consistent with a low-end EF-1 tornado that occurred in Northern Illinois just south of the Wisconsin state line. This tornado proceeded northeast into Wisconsin towards Camp Lake, where mainly tree damage was observed that is consistent with an EF-0 tornado and winds of 80 mph.