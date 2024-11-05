National retail theft group suspects arrested in Pleasant Prairie

article

The Brief Three men were arrested after police say they robbed a store in Oshkosh, and were planning on robbing another store in Pleasant Prairie. Police said the three men were part of a larger Peruvian national group responsible for several retail thefts. Those thefts, across several states, totaled more than $54,000.



Three people were arrested at the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets on Sunday, Oct. 26, who police say had already robbed one store and were planning to rob another store at the outlet mall.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, officers got information regarding a national retail theft group responsible for a theft at a Nike department store in Oshkosh.

It was anticipated that this group would target the Nike store at the Premium Outlet Mall.

Upon arrival at the shopping center, officers verified the information and identified a vehicle matching the suspects' description. They arrested the people involved and recovered more than $3,000 in stolen merchandise.

During a post-incident investigation, officers learned that these people were connected to a larger Peruvian national group responsible for retail thefts totaling more than $54,000 across multiple states, including New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maine, Virginia, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, Utah, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

All three men were arrested for Receiving/Possession of Stolen Property (valued between $2,500 and $5,000) as Party to a Crime, in addition to outstanding out-of-county warrants.

Darwin Velasquez

Jose Arteaga-Sanchez

Juan Yancunta-Quiroz