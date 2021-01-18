National Popcorn Day! Fun ways to celebrate this iconic snack

January 19th is National Popcorn Day! Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some fun ways you can celebrate this iconic snack.

Make it Pop!

Make up to 24 cups of fresh, buttery popcorn with the Dash SmartStore Stirring Popcorn Maker! Pop popcorn without having to heat the stove with the Stirring Popcorn Maker's one-touch power: just add kernels, a little oil and press the power button.

JosephJoseph Silicone popcorn maker - Pop single servings of hot, fresh popcorn in the microwave with these innovative silicone popcorn makers. No butter or oil required, simply fill the inside with kernels, close the lid and heat in the microwave until the flaps open.

A campfire classic! You'll love taking this Shake & Pop popcorn set on any camping trip or outdoor adventure.

Nostalgia Popcorn kettle Bring the family together for movie night with a vintage look reminiscent of the silent movie house of the 1900s. Keeps everything you need in the convenient see-through storage compartment in the base.

Add Some Flavor

Spiceology Premium Popcorn Seasoning Set - Kick back with the family on movie night with bowls of fresh popcorn topped with the gourmet seasonings included in this exclusive selection. This blend is meant to spice up everything, don’t stop at popcorn! Try on your avocado toast, enhance your mac and cheese (even the boxed kind), or add some luxury to your hot chocolate. Apple Cinnamon, Bleu Cheese Buffalo, Jalapeno Popper, Pizza, S’mores, Truffle Parmasean.

This Hull-less Popcorn and Oil Crate Set is perfect for the person who is tired of picking kernels out of their teeth. There is truly no such thing as Hull-less kernels, but these types are bred for their small size and thin hull that shatters when popped.

No time to Pop!

Get the snack table poppin' with a bag of Fruitfetti Gourmet Popcorn covered in a sweet Fruitfetti-flavored coating to make the rainbow popcorn taste even better! Perfect for movie night, a pride party or birthdays.

Joe & Seph's Cocktail Collection - The perfect combo - the cocktail collection is made with 5% real spirits and features the world’s first Gin & Tonic Popcorn, Espresso Martini, Cosmopolitan, Irish Coffee Liqueur with White Chocolate, Caramel Macchiato & Whisky and Prosecco.

This tasting kit contains a decadent assortment of our favorite flavors: Small bag of Chocolate Popcorn, Chocolate Pretzels, Sea Salt Caramel Popcorn, Chip-Zel-Pop and Peanut Butter Cup Popcorn.