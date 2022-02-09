National Pizza Day: A few family owned pizzerias in Milwaukee

It’s not like you can’t enjoy pizza any day of the week, but today is National Pizza Day
The first stop is the Downtown Calderone Club which has been a staple on the Milwaukee Restaurant scene for decades.
It’s not like you can’t enjoy pizza any day of the week, but today is National Pizza Day and to get you in the mood Brian is stopping by a few family owned pizzerias. The first stop is the Downtown Calderone Club which has been a staple on the Milwaukee Restaurant scene for decades.
Calderone Club is a classic checkered-tablecloth Italian restaurant that dishes up mounds of delicious pasta like your Grandma used to make
Brian is in the kitchen celebrating National Pizza day with a family that knows how to make award winning pizza.
We’re lucky to have so many great pizzerias in Wisconsin
Brian is celebrating National Pizza Day at Calderone Club downtown learning more about the pizza named after our great city.
And if you like Neapolitan pizza topped the finest Wisconsin mozzarella and homemade tomato sauce then you don’t want to miss this. Brian is at San Giorgio in Downtown Milwaukee where the pizza is cooked at 900°F and is finished in 70-90 seconds.
Today is National Pizza Day and Brian is getting a tour of a few locally owned family pizzerias
Brian is at San Giorgio, one of only 4 A-V-P-N (Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana) certified restaurants in Wisconsin.
If you like Neapolitan pizza topped the finest Wisconsin mozzarella and homemade tomato sauce then you don’t want to miss this
Brian is at San Giorgio in Downtown Milwaukee where the pizza is cooked at 900°F and is finished in 70-90 seconds.
It’s not like you can’t enjoy pizza any day of the week, but today is National Pizza Day
Stop number two is at San Giorgio which opened 5 years agao and seves up Milwaukee’s only VPN Certified Neapolitan pizza.
Celebrating National Pizza Day at Calderone Club
Brian Kramp stops at Calderone Club on National Pizza Day to celebrate with a family that knows how to make an award-winning pizza.