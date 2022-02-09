National Pizza Day: A few family owned pizzerias in Milwaukee

It’s not like you can’t enjoy pizza any day of the week, but today is National Pizza Day and to get you in the mood Brian is stopping by a few family owned pizzerias. The first stop is the Downtown Calderone Club which has been a staple on the Milwaukee Restaurant scene for decades.

And if you like Neapolitan pizza topped the finest Wisconsin mozzarella and homemade tomato sauce then you don’t want to miss this. Brian is at San Giorgio in Downtown Milwaukee where the pizza is cooked at 900°F and is finished in 70-90 seconds.