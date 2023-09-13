National blood shortage; Red Cross issues plea for donors
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.
The Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED
CROSS (1-800-733-2767). In thanks for helping rebuild the blood supply, all who come to give Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 11-30
Dodge County
Beaver Dam
9/18/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
9/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
10/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street
Horicon
10/4/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St
10/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MarshView Ministries, 103 South Cedar St
Hustisford
9/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St
Juneau
9/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln
Lomira
9/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST
Mayville
9/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street
Fond du Lac County
Fond du Lac
9/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
9/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
9/26/2023: 1:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
Oakfield
9/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Rosendale
9/12/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St
Jefferson County
Fort Atkinson
10/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison College Fort Atkinson, 827 Banker Rd.
10/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Ixonia
10/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.
Jefferson
9/12/2023: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
Johnson Creek
9/27/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.
10/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
10/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Watertown
9/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
9/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
Kenosha County
Salem
9/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Rd
Twin Lakes
9/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department, 236 E Main St
Ozaukee County
Fredonia
10/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Port Washington
9/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave
Racine County
Burlington
9/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St
Racine
10/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Rd
Waterford
10/11/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1
Sheboygan County
Cedar Grove
10/10/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
9/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Oostburg
9/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave
Plymouth
9/14/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
9/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
9/15/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.
Walworth County
East Troy
9/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
10/10/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
Lake Geneva
10/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Whitewater
9/15/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
9/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 420 N Prairie St
Washington County
Germantown
9/29/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd
Hartford
9/11/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St
Jackson
9/19/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
9/27/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
West Bend
10/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.
Waukesha County
Brookfield
9/21/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way
9/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
9/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd
9/28/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street
Delafield
9/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Delafield Hotel, 415 Genesee St
Hartland
9/28/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive
10/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
Menomonee Falls
9/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd
10/4/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Merton
10/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road
Mukwonago
10/2/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mukwonago YMCA, 245 E Wolf Run
Muskego
9/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ProHealth Regency Senior Communities, W181S8540 Lodge Blvd
Nashotah
9/14/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
Oconomowoc
9/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
9/29/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
10/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W Wisconsin Ave
Pewaukee
9/11/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/12/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/13/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/15/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/16/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/17/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/18/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/19/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/20/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/22/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/23/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/25/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/26/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/27/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/29/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/30/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/1/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/2/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/3/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/4/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/6/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/7/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/8/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/9/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/10/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/11/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/13/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
10/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
9/15/2023: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd
Wales
10/6/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kettle Moraine High School, 349 N Oak Crest Dr
Waukesha
9/13/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave
10/11/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Carroll University, 210 N. Grand Avenue