National blood shortage; Red Cross issues plea for donors

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.

The Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED

CROSS (1-800-733-2767). In thanks for helping rebuild the blood supply, all who come to give Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 11-30

Dodge County

Beaver Dam

9/18/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

9/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

10/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

Horicon

10/4/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St

10/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MarshView Ministries, 103 South Cedar St

Hustisford

9/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Juneau

9/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln

Lomira

9/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

Mayville

9/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street



Fond du Lac County

Fond du Lac

9/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

9/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

9/26/2023: 1:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

Oakfield

9/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Rosendale

9/12/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St



Jefferson County

Fort Atkinson

10/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison College Fort Atkinson, 827 Banker Rd.

10/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Ixonia

10/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

9/12/2023: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

9/27/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.

10/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

10/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

9/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

9/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street



Kenosha County

Salem

9/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Rd

Twin Lakes

9/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department, 236 E Main St



Ozaukee County

Fredonia

10/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Port Washington

9/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave



Racine County

Burlington

9/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Racine

10/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Rd

Waterford

10/11/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1



Sheboygan County

Cedar Grove

10/10/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

9/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Oostburg

9/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave

Plymouth

9/14/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

9/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

9/15/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.



Walworth County

East Troy

9/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

10/10/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

Lake Geneva

10/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

9/15/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

9/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 420 N Prairie St



Washington County

Germantown

9/29/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

Hartford

9/11/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

9/19/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

9/27/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

West Bend

10/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.



Waukesha County

Brookfield

9/21/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way

9/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

9/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

9/28/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

Delafield

9/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Delafield Hotel, 415 Genesee St

Hartland

9/28/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

10/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

Menomonee Falls

9/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

10/4/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Merton

10/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road

Mukwonago

10/2/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mukwonago YMCA, 245 E Wolf Run

Muskego

9/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ProHealth Regency Senior Communities, W181S8540 Lodge Blvd

Nashotah

9/14/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

Oconomowoc

9/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

9/29/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

10/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W Wisconsin Ave

Pewaukee

9/11/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/12/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/13/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/15/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/16/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/17/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/18/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/19/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/20/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/22/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/23/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/25/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/26/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/27/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/29/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/30/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/1/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/2/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/3/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/4/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/6/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/7/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/8/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/9/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/10/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/11/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/13/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

10/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

9/15/2023: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd

Wales

10/6/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kettle Moraine High School, 349 N Oak Crest Dr

Waukesha

9/13/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave

10/11/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Carroll University, 210 N. Grand Avenue