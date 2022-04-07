Expand / Collapse search

National Beer Day: Newsroom Pub in Milwaukee celebrates

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:19AM
Food and Drink
FOX6 News Milwaukee

National Beer Day: Newsroom Pub in Milwaukee celebrates

Nick Dillion, the general manager of Newsroom Pub in Milwaukee, joins FOX6 WakeUp wit how they're celebrating.

The Brewers kick off their season against the Cubs in just a few hours – on what just happens to be National Beer Day. Nick Dillion, the general manager of Newsroom Pub in Milwaukee, joins FOX6 WakeUp wit how they're celebrating.

Racine Art Museum’s 13th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition
article

Racine Art Museum’s 13th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition

Brian is at the Racine Art Museum’s 13th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition showing off work from more than 100 artists.

Bridgerton keeps breaking records
article

Bridgerton keeps breaking records

Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.