If you’re looking to improve and update the space you’re living in, this is the best time to start discussing your project with local experts.

Brian is at the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show where you can meet over 150 home improvement and remodeling vendors that can help make your vision a reality.

About NARI Milwaukee Home Improvement Show (website)

Meet over 150 home improvement and remodeling experts – all members of NARI Milwaukee, whose code of ethics pledges honesty, integrity and responsibility.

Have a conversation with reliable, proven contractors to discuss your next project, get ideas and be inspired to make your visions reality!





Also at this year's show:

Get inspired in a lounge by viewing beautiful projects of all budgets completed by NARI Milwaukee Members.

Join us for hot topics and information you want to know in the presentation park with small, intimate talks!

Get cozy as you stroll the Design Inspiration with a hygge theme, focusing on comfort and feelings of wellness and contentment. All designed by local, talented interior design students.