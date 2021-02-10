Expand / Collapse search

NARI Milwaukee reveals May dates for Spring Home Improvement Show

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - NARI Milwaukee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 10 the 59th annual Spring Home Improvement Show is back at State Fair Park with new dates for 2021.

The show will be held May 21–23 at the Wisconsin Exposition Center, 8200 W. Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.  

A news release indicates NARI Milwaukee is providing free admission to frontline workers (with I.D.) to the show. Each year, NARI offers free admission to retired and active-duty military personnel (with I.D.).

The Spring Home Improvement Show will once again include more than 200 NARI Milwaukee members. Exhibitors run from design/build firms to specialized contractors for all areas of the home, including roofing, gutters, windows, doors, HVAC, electrical and more.

Spring Home Improvement Show Hours, Tickets & Parking 

  • Fri., May 21, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. 
  • Sat., May 22, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. 
  • Sun., May 23, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

$10 in advance (online only at NARIMilwaukeeHomeShow.com); $12 at the door; Adults 60+ are $8 at the door; children age 17 and younger and retired and active-duty military personnel (with I.D.) are free. In addition, to acknowledge and thank front-line workers for their dedication and service, they will be admitted free into the show with I.D. 

$6 for parking at State Fair; ample street parking is also available 

NARI Milwaukee, State Fair Park and Valley Expo Services are closely monitoring the coronavirus and will implement applicable safety protocols as part of the show.

