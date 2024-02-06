Naked person runs on freeway; Oak Creek police take action

Oak Creek police chased a naked person on I-94 near the Drexel Avenue off-ramp late Monday, Feb. 5 – and it was all caught on camera.

It was around 9:30 p.m. Monday when a driver somehow ended up on the other side of a guard rail on southbound I-94/41 at Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek. Some time went by before anyone appeared from the vehicle. When that person came out of the vehicle, that person appeared to be naked.

When an Oak Creek police officer arrived on the scene, the naked person began running. The person ran into traffic – protected only by the officer's squad. Moments later, the man stopped on the freeway – and was taken into custody.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said this incident was a single car crashing into the guardrail. The driver was arrested for OWI/Drugs and later released to a responsible party.

The subject was laying in the grass naked until Oak Creek police arrived, officials said.

This is a developing story.