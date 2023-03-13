Mystic Ireland Gifts; Celtic jewelry, clothes, Irish snacks

St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday; Mystic Ireland Gifts has it all
Brian Kramp is in Greenfield with a mother and daughter who have kept the Irish tradition going strong in southeastern Wisconsin for 20 years.
St. Patrick's Day is this Friday and if you’re looking to spread the Irish pride, Mystic Ireland Gifts is a good place to start. Brian Kramp is in Greenfield with a mother and daughter who have kept the Irish tradition going strong in southeastern Wisconsin for 20 years.
Looking for something to wear on St. Patrick’s Day from Guinness?
Brian Kramp is in Greenfield prepping for St. Patrick’s Day by trying on some special clothes straight from Ireland.
Mystic Ireland Gifts has been around for 20 years
Brian Kramp is in Greenfield learning more about the legends and leprechauns that keep Irish eyes smiling.
Looking for that special something to wear on St. Patrick’s Day?
Brian Kramp is with the owners of the area’s only Irish store that has much more than just a wee bit of Irish inspired items.
Mystic Ireland Gifts returns to new location
Brian Kramp is in Greenfield checking out this locally owned store that’s gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day.
Looking for a new sport to play?
Brian is at Mystic Ireland Gifts with details on how you can get into the sport of hurling.