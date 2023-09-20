Muskego woman suffers stroke, condo association disproves of ramp

Months after a Muskego woman suffered a massive stroke, her family was told the wheelchair ramp they installed has to go.

They're fighting it, but it's adding frustration to an already stressful situation.

"My job is to take care of you; right?" said Rick With.

For the last 56 years, Rick and Janice With have been by each other's side no matter how difficult it gets.

"It’s something we never anticipated on," said Rick With. "We never thought of it."

Rick and Janice With

Just months after moving into their new condo in Muskego, Janice suffered a massive stroke.

"Put her to the ground, called 911," said Rick With.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She spent months in hospitals, rehab and skilled care, and in late July, Janice was finally able to come back home.

"We were all really excited and really happy," said Kim Praefke, daughter.

Janice With

The once active real estate agent lost her mobility, getting around mainly by wheelchair. Her family made adjustments, installing a ramp at the front door.

"It matches the house," said Terri Faust, daughter. "We tried to make it that it’s not an eyesore for anyone else."

In the weeks that followed, they were told it needed to go. A letter from the condo association said it needed to be installed in the garage, or they could face fines.

"It’s been very emotional, just because we’ve dealt with so much," said Faust. "The last thing you think is the ramp is going to cause an issue."

The With's children have been helping their father try to fight it.

FOX6 reached out and was told the ramp could stay if the family asks for a "reasonable modification."

"It’s just been so frustrating, so difficult and very emotional," said Praefke.

The family is staying strong, focusing on Janice and making sure she gets better.

"I think they’ll hopefully come to the conclusion it’s fine, where it’s safe for her," said Rick With.

Rick and Janice With

The Withs said the condo association or property management group has not reached out to them since FOX6 received that email.

They say they have repeatedly explained the situation but have been told to move the ramp.

The property manager told FOX6 the Withs will not be facing any fines if a modification request is made.