Muskego standoff; 44-year-old arrested early Monday, Sept. 23

article

The Brief A 44-year-old man held police at bay in Muskego early Monday, Sept. 23. Officers were called to a residence on Adrian Drive for a domestic altercation. The man was eventually brought safely into custody.



A 44-year-old man is in the Waukesha County Jail following a standoff in Muskego early on Monday, Sept. 23.

Officials say around 3:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a residence on Adrian Drive for a domestic altercation involving the 44-year-old. Officers were able to assist in safely removing victims from the residence.

A post on the Muskego Police Department Facebook page says the suspect ignored officers’ commands to exit the residence and remained in an upstairs bedroom where he barricaded himself. Law enforcement later learned the suspect had access to multiple firearms within the residence.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Based on the circumstances, the Suburban Critical Incident Team (SCIT) was activated. Residents nearby were notified and requested to shelter in place. Tactical Operators from SCIT made contact with the suspect, who peacefully surrendered.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple charges will be forwarded to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Muskego Police Department was assisted in this incident by the Tess Corners Fire Department and New Berlin Police Department.