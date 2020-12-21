Muskego residents report cougar sightings to police

Muskego police report they have received a few phone calls about recent cougar sightings in their city.

Officials said in a Facebook post, "While uncommon, it is the most widespread of any large wild terrestrial mammal in the western hemisphere, so it was really just a matter of time before one decided to make the rounds."

Officials used the moment on social media to tell residents to refrain from dialing 911 if they see a cougar. Instead, they could call the police department's non-emergency number, 262-679-4130.

Officials also urged you to keep an eye on pets or livestock when letting them outside to conduct their business.