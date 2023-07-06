Muskego Powerball winner; ticket purchased wins $50,000

article

A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold at the Muskego Pick 'n Save on Janesville Road for the Wednesday, July 5 drawing. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (17-24-48-62-68) plus the Powerball (23).

The July 5 winning ticket is the 18th $50,000 Powerball winner sold in Wisconsin in 2023.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Saturday's drawing will be the 34th in the jackpot run – and be worth roughly $590 million.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize. All winning Lottery tickets need to be signed. Lottery tickets are bearer instruments; whoever signs the back of the ticket is considered the rightful owner.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130 and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing.