Muskego police seek suspect in pair of business burglaries

The Muskego Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in two burglaries that happened Saturday morning, Sept. 19.

Police said the suspect burglarized two businesses -- Mug Z's and then Tail Spin -- around 6 a.m.

Due to "night vision surveillance" provided by one security camera, the suspect appears to be dressed differently. However, police report that it is the same individual in both cases.

Police said the suspect stole a "Shake of the Day" among other items.

Additional surveillance footage can be found on the Muskego Police Department's Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call 262-679-4130.

