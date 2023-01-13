Muskego missing girl seen in Milwaukee found safe

article

Muskego police said a missing 16-year-old girl was found safe.

Aunnie Way's father said he believed his daughter had taken his vehicle without permission on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers were dispatched and located the vehicle with keys inside near 36th and Lloyd in Milwaukee.

Officials said a girl matching the description of Way was seen in the area walking away from the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Muskego police later said Way was found safe. Thank you for helping to spread the word.