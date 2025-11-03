Muskego fatal crash; 77-year-old woman dead, man arrested for OWI
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A 77-year-old woman died at the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Muskego on Sunday, Nov. 2. She was the passenger in the vehicle.
What we know:
According to Muskego police, the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in Hillendale Drive.
When crews arrived at the scene, they located the lone passenger, a 77-year-old woman, who was injured as a result of the crash. The passenger was taken to the hospital where she later died.
The driver, identified as a 47-year-old man, left the scene before officers arrived. The driver was located at a nearby residence and taken into custody.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What's next:
Multiple charges are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while intoxicated – third offense, hit-and-run causing death, and resisting an officer.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to complete a crash reconstruction.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Muskego Police Department.