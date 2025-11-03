Expand / Collapse search

Muskego fatal crash; 77-year-old woman dead, man arrested for OWI

Published  November 3, 2025 12:48pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Muskego police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday, Nov. 2.
    • A 77-year-old woman died at the hospital.
    • The driver, a 47-year-old man, was arrested after fleeing the scene.

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A 77-year-old woman died at the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Muskego on Sunday, Nov. 2. She was the passenger in the vehicle. 

What we know:

According to Muskego police, the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in Hillendale Drive. 

When crews arrived at the scene, they located the lone passenger, a 77-year-old woman, who was injured as a result of the crash. The passenger was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

The driver, identified as a 47-year-old man, left the scene before officers arrived. The driver was located at a nearby residence and taken into custody. 

What's next:

Multiple charges are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while intoxicated – third offense, hit-and-run causing death, and resisting an officer. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to complete a crash reconstruction. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Muskego Police Department. 

