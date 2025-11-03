Muskego fatal crash; 77-year-old woman dead, man arrested for OWI

article

The Brief Muskego police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday, Nov. 2. A 77-year-old woman died at the hospital. The driver, a 47-year-old man, was arrested after fleeing the scene.



A 77-year-old woman died at the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Muskego on Sunday, Nov. 2. She was the passenger in the vehicle.

What we know:

According to Muskego police, the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in Hillendale Drive.

When crews arrived at the scene, they located the lone passenger, a 77-year-old woman, who was injured as a result of the crash. The passenger was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver, identified as a 47-year-old man, left the scene before officers arrived. The driver was located at a nearby residence and taken into custody.

What's next:

Multiple charges are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while intoxicated – third offense, hit-and-run causing death, and resisting an officer.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to complete a crash reconstruction.