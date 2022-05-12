Mushroom Merlot Burgers: recipe

Grilling season is here!

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new burger recipe.

Mushroom Merlot Burgers

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 large portobello mushrooms, stems removed

4 slices French bread, cut diagonally 1/2 inch thick

2 ounces goat cheese crumbles (1/2 cup)

4 romaine lettuce leaves

Sauce:

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 tablespoons minced shallots

1 cup Merlot or other dry red wine

1/4 cup beef broth

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped

1 tablespoon butter

2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Garnish:

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

COOKING:

Combine Ground Beef, 2 tablespoons parsley, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Set aside.

Place mushrooms on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; grill, uncovered, 16 to 18 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally. About 10 minutes before mushrooms are done, move mushrooms to outer edge of grid. Place patties on center of the grid; grill 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Place bread slices on grid; grill until toasted, turning once.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, to prepare sauce, heat oil in large nonstick skillet over low heat. Add shallots; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until caramelized. Stir in wine, broth and thyme. Cook over medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until liquid is reduced to 1/2 cup. Combine butter and flour; whisk into sauce. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cover; keep warm.

Reheat sauce, if necessary. Spread 1/2 of cheese on toasted bread slices. Top each with lettuce leaf, mushroom and burger; drizzle evenly with sauce. Top remaining goat cheese over tops; sprinkle with parsley, as desired.



Recipe and photo as seen in The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt