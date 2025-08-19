Murph’s Pocket Pancakes; new ballpark treat at American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers are serving up something sweet and satisfying with the launch of Murph’s Pocket Pancakes, a brand-new ballpark treat inspired by fan-favorite manager Pat Murphy’s midgame munchies. These warm, fluffy pancakes were created to be enjoyed on the go, perfect for game day snacking.



About pocket pancakes

What we know:

The Ball Four Pocket Pack includes four pocket pancakes and a choice of maple syrup or strawberry compote dipping sauce for $4.99.

The Double Chicken ‘n’ Pancakes Pocket Pack includes two chicken-tender-stuffed pancakes, topped with chopped bacon and a sweet maple syrup drizzle for $7.99.

Available for Sunday home games only at the Chicken Stands in the First and Third Base Wards at American Family Field, the new offerings are a tribute to Murph’s love for snacks on the go and throughout the game.

The clever Pocket Pancakes were crafted by the culinary duo of Chef Joe Muench of Blackshoe Hospitality and Chef Alex Beronja of Delaware North, turning breakfast into a bite-sized masterpiece.