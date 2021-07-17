Flight for Life transports 2 injured in Ozaukee County crash

Ozaukee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that left multiple people seriously injured near Highway LL and Jay Road in the Town of Belgium around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say a 2014 Toyota SUV was traveling westbound on Jay Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway LL. A 2001 Oldsmobile van was southbound on LL when the Toyota struck it.

The Toyota was driven by a 22-year-old Sheboygan man. He was taken by ambulance to Sheboygan Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the Toyota was a 22-year-old from Sheboygan who had minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, a 49-year-old man from Cedar Grove was seriously injured and taken by helicopter to Froedtert Hospital. The front passenger, a 47-year-old Cedar Grove woman, was transported by helicopter to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries. The rear passenger, a 14-year-old male from Cedar Grove, was taken to Aurora Hospital, then transferred to Children’s Wisconsin with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. It does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The driver of the striking vehicle will receive citations for failure to stop at a stop sign, causing great bodily harm.

