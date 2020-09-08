Multiple mobile homes on fire in Franklin, no injuries reported

Fire crews were called a Badger Mobile Home Park near S. 27th Street and W. College Avenue around 3 a.m. for a report of multiple homes on fire, according to the Franklin Fire Department Battalion Chief.

Three mobile homes were affected by the fire.

Franklin FD reported no injuries as all residents got out of the homes on their own.

There is no word on what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.