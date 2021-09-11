Multiple departments battle fire at Hartford Culver's
HARTFORD, Wis. - MABAS Division 111 responded to the call from the Hartford Fire Department of a first level working fire at a Culver's on Sumner Drive in Hartford Saturday morning, Sept. 11.
Cell phone video from Anthony Poniewaz captures a large black plume of smoke and visible flames coming from the structure.
Agencies responding to the request are from:
St. Lawrence Fire Company
Richfield Volunteer Fire Company
Jackson Fire Department
Lifestar EMS Wisconsin
Slinger Fire Department
Neosho Fire Department and Rescue
