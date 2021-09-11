Multiple departments battle fire at Hartford Culver's

MABAS Division 111 responded to the call from the Hartford Fire Department of a first level working fire at a Culver's on Sumner Drive in Hartford Saturday morning, Sept. 11.

Cell phone video from Anthony Poniewaz captures a large black plume of smoke and visible flames coming from the structure.

Agencies responding to the request are from:

St. Lawrence Fire Company

Richfield Volunteer Fire Company

Jackson Fire Department

Lifestar EMS Wisconsin

Slinger Fire Department

Neosho Fire Department and Rescue

