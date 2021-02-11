Wauwatosa Health Department gives 1,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

article

The Wauwatosa Health Department hit a significant milestone this week: it has administered 1000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Vaccine supply is limited across the state, so we don’t receive as much vaccine as we request," said Interim Health Officer Laura Stephens. "We are eager to continue efforts to see a high rate of vaccination, while also practicing preventative measures like limiting contact with people outside your household, physically distancing, and wearing a mask."

The Wauwatosa Health Department is operating its vaccine clinic by appointment only to those in eligible groups. In addition to city staff, the vaccine clinic has been supported through more than 70 volunteers, according to a press release.

These volunteers are identified through the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry.

"As someone in an eligible group, I have received my first COVID shot," said Mayor Dennis McBride. "Our staff and volunteers are doing a heroic job protecting our community. We are advocating for more doses so everyone can be protected. In the meantime, we all must continue wearing masks and engaging in social distancing to stop the spread of this deadly virus. We're all in this together."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

If you are interested in volunteering at the Wauwatosa Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please register to volunteer at www.weavrwi.org and select the Wauwatosa Health Department as your organization.

You can go to www.Wauwatosa.net/vaccine to learn more about Wauwatosa’s vaccine efforts, who is eligible for a vaccine, and other local resources related to stopping the spread of COVID-19.