New Mullen's Dairy Bar location at The Smiley Barn in Delafield

Inside the Smiley Barn in Delafield
Break out the smiles, one of the state’s happiest places is back for another year of sweets, treats, and toys. Brian Kramp is in Delafield at The Smiley Barn, where specialty candy and toys come together in a century-old barn.
DELAFIELD, Wis. - Get ready for another year of toys, treats and more at The Smiley Barn in Delafield.
And to top it off, Mullen's Dairy Bar is opening a new location there, too!
FOX6's Brian Kramp stopped by to learn more about both spots.
New Mullen's Dairy Bar location in Delafield
Mullen’s Dairy Bar has been a Watertown staple since the 1930’s and reason to celebrate because they now have their third location. Brian Kramp is in Delafield with one of three brothers that’s making it their mission to make Mullen’s a household name.
The Playmobil room at The Smiley Barn
The Smiley Barn in Delafield is a delightful part of Wisconsin history and a cherished part of our community, partly because of the candy and toys, but also because of their Playmobil-themed playroom. Brian Kramp is with the owner, who made it her mission to return the giant smile to the side of the yellow barn.
Inside Mullen’s Dairy Bar in Delafield
If you’re looking for an ice-cold sweet treat on a hot summer day in Delafield there’s a new option in town. Brian Kramp is at Mullen’s Dairy Bar seeing what’s on the menu at their new scoop shop.
