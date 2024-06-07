New Mullen's Dairy Bar location at The Smiley Barn in Delafield

Get ready for another year of toys, treats and more at The Smiley Barn in Delafield.

And to top it off, Mullen's Dairy Bar is opening a new location there, too!

FOX6's Brian Kramp stopped by to learn more about both spots.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To learn more about The Smiley Barn, click here. To learn more about Mullen's Dairy Bar, click here.

.