Mulled apple cranberry cider: recipe

It's the perfect weekend to warm up with a festive drink. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for mulled apple cranberry cider.

Ingredients:

12 cups apple juice

6 to 8 cups cranberry juice

½ cup brown sugar

1 to 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

4 cinnamon sticks

4 whole cloves

Fresh cranberries

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients together and simmer over low heat for 20 minutes. Serve warm in mugs with fresh cranberries for garnish.