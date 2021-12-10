Mulled apple cranberry cider: recipe
It's the perfect weekend to warm up with a festive drink. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for mulled apple cranberry cider.
Ingredients:
12 cups apple juice
6 to 8 cups cranberry juice
½ cup brown sugar
1 to 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
4 cinnamon sticks
4 whole cloves
Fresh cranberries
Directions:
Combine all of the ingredients together and simmer over low heat for 20 minutes. Serve warm in mugs with fresh cranberries for garnish.
