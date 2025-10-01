Mukwonago water rate increase proposed; residents not exactly gushing

The Brief Mukwonago residents criticized a proposed 62% water bill hike at a public hearing. The increase is requested to address infrastructure/supply needs and would add roughly $75 to quarterly bills. Extra funds will not be used to address water quality issues like PFAS.



People in Mukwonago are learning more about a village plan to hike water bills by more than 60%. FOX6 News learned the one thing those extra funds will not address.

Water woes in Mukwonago

What they're saying:

At a public hearing about a proposed water rate increase, Mukwonago residents were not exactly gushing.

"I would ask this not be approved," said Michael Roberts, a Mukwonago resident.

"We already take measures; assign days the kids have to take showers," said Katie Kemp, a Mukwonago resident who has a family of six.

Kemp told village leaders their bill is already $400.

"So this increase would be pretty significant in our family," Kemp said.

Why the proposed increase?

What we know:

The village asked the Public Service Commission for a nearly 62% rate increase. If approved, it would be implemented in two phases over the next year or so.

"We’re addressing issues like if a well went out of service due to maintenance or failure…we want to be able to provide the amount of water needed," said Wayne Castle, the village utilities director.

Wayne Castle

Castle said the proposed increase only applies to a homeowner's water use and not other line items on their bill. The village estimates a $75 increase to quarterly bills – and anticipates switching to monthly bills soon.

Castle said one of the village's five wells exceeded a state health advisory two years for PFAS, the so-called forever chemical.

"These funds are not directly used in this project to address water quality," Castle said.

Share your thoughts

What you can do:

Thirty public comments were already on file before Wednesday’s meeting. The public has until Friday to weigh in with written comments.

Wednesday's public hearing was at 11 a.m., which also drew some criticism from residents. The commission said the meeting time was in line with similar meetings held in the past – to accommodate all staff members who are required to attend.