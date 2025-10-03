Mukwonago train accident; emergency responders on scene
article
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Emergency responders were called to an accident involving a train near Bayview Road and Mukwonago Drive in Mukwonago on Friday, Oct. 3.
FOX6 crews at the scene saw a pickup truck damaged.
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
The Source: This post was produced by FOX6 News.