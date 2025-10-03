Expand / Collapse search
Mukwonago train accident; emergency responders on scene

Published  October 3, 2025 10:55am CDT
Mukwonago
The Brief

    • Emergency responders are on the scene of an incident involving a train in Mukwonago on Friday.
    • It happened on Bayview Road.
    • This is a developing story.

MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Emergency responders were called to an accident involving a train near Bayview Road and Mukwonago Drive in Mukwonago on Friday, Oct. 3. 

FOX6 crews at the scene saw a pickup truck damaged. 

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 

