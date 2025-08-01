Mukwonago house fire, crews get creative to extinguish flames
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Firefighters had to get creative to extinguish a two-alarm fire in Mukwonago on Friday afternoon, Aug. 1.
Local perspective:
The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. for a structure fire on County Highway I, and smoke could be seen from Highway 83. The home was at the end of a half-mile-long, single-lane gravel driveway.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Access to the home made water supply a "huge challenge," according to the fire department. Firefighters could not run water supply lines from the roadway due to the distance.
Instead, firefighters filled a pool next to the home with water – one apparatus at a time. The fire was extinguished after about four hours. It was contained to the area over the garage.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat-related issues.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Mukwonago Fire Department.