Mukwonago fatal train-vs-truck accident; 82-year-old man dead

Emergency responders were called to an accident involving a train at the Bayview Road crossing in Mukwonago on Friday, Oct. 3.

FOX6 crews at the scene saw a pickup truck damaged.

According to the Village of Mukwonago Police Department, the crash happened at about 9:25 a.m.

An 82-year-old Waukesha man was killed when the pickup truck he was driving was struck by a Canadian National train at the crossing.

There was no damage to the crossing gate, and the train has since left the scene.

Mukwonago police and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.