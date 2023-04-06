Mukwonago doctor surrenders license amid state investigation

A Mukwonago doctor agreed to surrender his license amid allegations notes he kept about patients weren’t for medical reasons but sexual ones.

Investigators say the family practitioner was keeping detailed notes on female patients' body parts, and some of the notes pertained to underage girls.

Dr. Darren Ellenbolt has not been criminally charged in this matter but was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. He lost his medical license in January, and one patient says she was never told about it.

"We’ve been going to him, my children and myself, for 15 years," said Michelle, former patient.

Many trusted Ellenbolt with their health at his Mukwonago office.

"He was very soft-spoken, patient, spent time with all three of us, answering questions," said Michelle.

Ellenbolt has glowing online reviews for his bedside manner, but it’s what state investigators say he did when the patients left that has them uneasy.

"I was absolutely horrified, disgusted, shocked," said Michelle.

Michelle only wanted to use her first name after learning what her former family physician was accused of. She said in late December 2022, she got a letter in the mail saying Dr. Ellenbolt was no longer practicing with ProHealth Care. Michelle called and asked why but says she got no details.

It wasn’t until later that a web search revealed something more disturbing.

"I had to read it a couple of times," said Michelle. "I couldn’t believe that that happened."

Public records from the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services reveal DSPS launched an investigation in December 2022 after receiving a complaint Ellenbolt "made handwritten notes detailing female encounters…" dating back to his days as a resident that "…described the female patients’ anatomy in a graphic and sexual manner."

Some of those patients were underage.

A Medical Examining Board document shows DSPS received copies of the notes.

On Jan. 18, Ellenbolt agreed to permanently surrender his medical license.

FOX6 News contacted his attorney but did not hear back. We also tried giving the doctor a call, but he did not pick up.

Michelle said she wishes patients were told the reason why he was gone.

In a statement, the health care provider said:

"Dr. Darren Ellenbolt left ProHealth Care last December. We are aware of actions taken by the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board. We do not know all of the factors that led to the board’s action, although we understand that some of the factors were unrelated to his ProHealth practice."

One patient is now trying to spread the word so others are aware.

"Being a parent and being in health care myself, I felt obligated," said Michelle.

Again, Ellenbolt faces no criminal charges.

FOX6 called Mukwonago police and the chief said there was no investigation they've been involved with.