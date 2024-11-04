Mukwonago death investigation; school board member dies in home

The Brief The Town of Mukwonago Police Department is still investigating after two people were found dead inside a home on Friday night, Nov. 1. One of the two was Vito Schwartz, a Mukwonago Area School District board member. Police said a 45-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were both dead from gunshot wounds. Schwartz served on the school board for nearly four years.



The Town of Mukwonago Police Department is still investigating after two people were found dead inside a home on Friday night, Nov. 1.

One of the two was Vito Schwartz, a Mukwonago Area School District board member.

The school district called the death a tragedy. Police say they are still conducting interviews.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Now a former colleague on the board is sharing memories of a man who dedicated his life to serving others.

Related article

Just one week ago, Schwartz was sitting with colleagues on the Mukwonago Area School District board.

Cheri Winchowky is a former board member. She said the community is in shock after learning Schwartz died.

"His voice will greatly be missed on the board," Winchowky said. "For a good man like this to have to have his life ended this way. It’s just a tragedy."

FOX6 News asked police for any information that may be related to Schwartz's death. In response, they said two people were found dead in a home in the town of Mukwonago late Friday afternoon.

Police said a 45-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were both dead from gunshot wounds. Right now, police said there are no signs of forced entry to the home, and they are not searching for any suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

They have not identified the deceased, but tax records show Schwartz lived in this home.

Vito Schwartz

Schwartz was also the co-owner of Semper Fi Roofing & Exteriors and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

"His company would donate to fundraisers, and he was generous," Winchowky said.

A school district spokesperson said Schwartz is survived by four children, all either graduated from or are currently Mukwonago High School students.

Superintendent Joe Koch calls Schwartz's death "tragic," saying he "will be greatly missed. We have a strong community and will work through the loss of vito together."

FOX6 News also reached out to Semper Fi for information about Schwartz. The company asked that "no assumptions be made" about Schwartz's death.