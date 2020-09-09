Expand / Collapse search

MU Law poll: Joe Biden leads President Trump 47% to 43% in Wisconsin

Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School Poll released on Wednesday, Sept. 9 shows among likely Wisconsin voters 47% say they will vote for Joe Biden and 43% say they will vote for Donald Trump in the presidential election.

In early August, it was Biden 49% and Trump 44%. In June, it was Biden 50%, Trump 44%.

The poll also found small changes in recent weeks in attitudes toward protests against police shootings. The new results show 47% of registered voters approved of the protests and 48% disapprove. 

Other findings from the new poll include:

  • Approval of Black Lives Matter protests barely changed following the Kenosha events.
  • Approval of President Trump’s response to protests rose following his visit to Kenosha among Republicans but shifted only slightly among other voters.
  • Gov. Tony Evers’ job approval has fallen to pre-coronavirus levels after a period of increased approval.
  • Parents of school-age children have grown more uncomfortable with reopening schools.
  • While two-thirds of respondents say they would definitely or probably get a vaccine for COVID-19, a third say they would probably or definitely not get vaccinated.

CLICK HERE for the complete MU Law Poll results

The poll was conducted from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2020. The sample included 802 registered voters in Wisconsin interviewed by cell phone or landline, with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points. There are 688 likely voters, with a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points.

Jill Biden holds virtual 'Back to School Tour' stop in Green Bay
slideshow

Jill Biden holds virtual 'Back to School Tour' stop in Green Bay

Jill Biden held a virtual visit in Green Bay as part of her "Back to School Tour" on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

VP Pence visits La Crosse, touts administration's job creation success
slideshow

VP Pence visits La Crosse, touts administration's job creation success

Vice President Mike Pence visited La Crosse on Labor Day, Sept. 7.

'My 1st trip on the ticket:' 1-on-1 with Kamala Harris in Milwaukee
slideshow

'My 1st trip on the ticket:' 1-on-1 with Kamala Harris in Milwaukee

Kamala Harris talked about the importance of Wisconsin in 2020, and the DNC that was supposed to be in Milwaukee.

US officials: Israel, UAE to sign deal at White House on Sept. 15
slideshow

US officials: Israel, UAE to sign deal at White House on Sept. 15

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign their historic deal normalizing relations at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15.