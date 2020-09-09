MU Law poll: Joe Biden leads President Trump 47% to 43% in Wisconsin

The latest Marquette University Law School Poll released on Wednesday, Sept. 9 shows among likely Wisconsin voters 47% say they will vote for Joe Biden and 43% say they will vote for Donald Trump in the presidential election.

In early August, it was Biden 49% and Trump 44%. In June, it was Biden 50%, Trump 44%.

The poll also found small changes in recent weeks in attitudes toward protests against police shootings. The new results show 47% of registered voters approved of the protests and 48% disapprove.

Other findings from the new poll include:

Approval of Black Lives Matter protests barely changed following the Kenosha events.

Approval of President Trump’s response to protests rose following his visit to Kenosha among Republicans but shifted only slightly among other voters.

Gov. Tony Evers’ job approval has fallen to pre-coronavirus levels after a period of increased approval.

Parents of school-age children have grown more uncomfortable with reopening schools.

While two-thirds of respondents say they would definitely or probably get a vaccine for COVID-19, a third say they would probably or definitely not get vaccinated.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2020. The sample included 802 registered voters in Wisconsin interviewed by cell phone or landline, with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points. There are 688 likely voters, with a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points.