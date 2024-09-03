Mrs. Rivers Bakery & Smokehouse Café in Sturtevant

Mrs. Rivers Bakery & Smokehouse Café
Brian Kramp is with the owner of Mrs. Rivers Bakery & Smokehouse Café who’s combining coffee and fresh baked goods for breakfast with smoked meats for lunch and dinner.
There’s a new bakery and smokehouse in Sturtevant that’s all about keeping things sweet and savory. Brian Kramp is with the owner of Mrs. Rivers Bakery & Smokehouse Café, who is combining coffee and fresh baked goods for breakfast with smoked meat for lunch and dinner.
Cinnamon Rolls
Brian Kramp is in Sturtevant checking out the area’s newest hotspot for cinnamon rolls.
Brisket prep & smoking
Brian Kramp is at this local bakery and smokehouse that’s serving up the best of both worlds.
Everything is made fresh and from scratch
Brian Kramp is in Sturtevant checking out the newest hot spot for coffee and cheesecake.
Fresh baked items
Brian Kramp is with the owner of Mrs. Rivers Bakery & Smokehouse Café who’s combining coffee and fresh baked goods for breakfast with smoked meats for lunch and dinner.
Signature burger and pulled pork
Brian Kramp is sampling the menu in Sturtevant where smoked meat is a must!