MPS Welcome Week begins: Incoming 9th grade students participate in Freshman Bridge

Starting high school is a big transition for students and this year due to the coronavirus pandemic that move looks quite different.

Meeting teachers and staff through a car window -- it's what starting high school looks like in 2020.

"I’m excited about starting it, but I’m also nervous because it’s a new school, and I don’t really know many people here except for one or two," said Logan Miler, an incoming freshman.

Logan Miller will start ninth grade at Hamilton High School in just a few weeks. But still, this is as close as he will get to the building for at least a month as MPS plans to start the year with all-online learning.

“It’s probably going to be a lot harder than going to actual school because you’re not going to be able to socialize with people," said Logan Miller.

MPS set up a drive-thru to help ease the transition. Students picked up Chromebooks and other materials on Monday, Aug. 3. It's called the Freshman Bridge -- a program designed to get students on track toward graduation.

"We want to make sure that they are ready and know what to expect when they get to high school, and they meet their teachers, they get their books, they get a head start on everything," said Keith Posley, MPS Superintendent.

The district hopes to start off on the right foot to help calm the nerves of not only the students, parents as well.

"It’s going to be tough for everybody to get used to it, but I think if the phases roll out as easy as it seems so far, I think it’s going to be OK," said Vicki Miler, Logan’s stepmom.

Material pickup for all grades will continue throughout the week -- and virtual learning begins on Aug. 17.

A reminder—school starts soon!

Early start schools begin Monday, August 17, 2020.

Traditional calendar schools begin Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

CLICK HERE for COVID-19 updates from MPS.