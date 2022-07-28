MPS weighing mask policy; board meeting Thursday

Milwaukee Public Schools board members will be debating the district's mask requirements for the next school year during a meeting Thursday, July 28.

Superintendent Keith Posley has put together a proposal for the upcoming school year. It states that face masks are optional as long as the COVID-19 positivity rate stays between 5 and 9.9 percent. Once it reaches 10 percent of higher, masks will be required.

The proposal also discusses continuing to inform students, staff, and families when a close contact’s COVID-19 test results are positive. Requiring students and staff who test positive to quarantine at home for five (5) days and wear a mask for five (5) days upon returning to school or work.

Testing for COVID-19 will be available, at various school sites, through Summit Labs for all students, staff, and families.

Vaccination clinics will be offered, at various school sites, for all students, staff, and families. Cleaning and disinfecting all high-touch areas will occur in classrooms and buildings.

This is not final though – it's all up for date during Thursday's board meeting.