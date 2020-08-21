MPS to expand Stop, Grab, Go locations around district

Milwaukee Public Schools will open an addition 25 Stop, Grab and Go locations around the district, as well as add hours and pickup procedures for students and families.

Beginning August 24, students and families will have an additional 30 minutes to pick up breakfast and lunch at the sites, with hours now from 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Starting September 1, MPS will operate a total of 50 sites for Stop, Grab & Go meal distribution. Moving forward, only students enrolled in MPS will receive meals at the sites. Because of federal guidelines with breakfast and lunch programs, MPS will no longer be able to provide meals to adults or children not enrolled at an MPS school.

To pick up a meal from a Stop, Grab, & Go location, students and families will need to provide the following information:

Student's first and last name or MPS student ID number

Student's school name

Student's grade level

More information regarding additional sites and hours can be found here.

"Expanding our Stop, Grab, & Go locations and time will help ensure that all our students have access and flexibility to receive nutritious meals during virtual learning," MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley said. "Ensuring that students have breakfast and lunch is crucial to learning, and we continue to look for ways to help families navigate until schools can safely reopen.”

Milwaukee Public Schools is currently in Phase One of its School Reopening Plan, meaning all classes are being facilitated online.

Families can still enroll their child into an MPS school by visiting the MPS website or by calling 414-267-5100.