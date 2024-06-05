MPS superintendent resigns, school board to address families

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors plans to address families on Wednesday, June 5.

It will be the first time the board addresses families since Superintendent Keith Posley's resignation was announced.

A lot happened for the school district in the days leading up to Posley's resignation, but it all centered on financial woes. A scathing letter from the Wisconisn Department of Public Instruction stated MPS has not submitted required financial data to the state, with some reports more than eight months past due.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The delays could cost MPS millions of dollars and impact how funds are allocated to other school districts across Wisconsin.

What leaders plan to discuss Wednesday is unclear, but community members hope it answers a number of questions about the situation. In the meantime, MPS will start its search for an interim superintendent.

Related article

The school district has also hired an external financial consultant, former Waukesha Schools Superintendent Todd Gray, at a rate of $80 per hour to sort through the mess.

"I’m just now getting into the details, so I’m still trying to assess what those challenges are," Gray said Tuesday. "The bottom line is getting information to DPI in a timely manner, so that the district will not lose any aid."

Posley's resignation includes a $160,000 severance payment. The district will pay him through the end of June.

Reaction

Ald. Laressa Taylor

"As Alderwoman of the 9th District and a 17-year veteran teacher who taught in MPS, I am very disappointed. While the news of Superintendent Keith Posley’s resignation is unfortunate, the current state of affairs at MPS means it is time for new approaches and new leadership.

"As a parent and Milwaukee taxpayer, I find the current financial clouds and dysfunction at MPS to be such a disappointment and I hope we can regain focus of what is most important, and that is the education of our children and the appreciation of our teachers who serve on the frontline.

"I remain committed to working to improve the relationship between the city and our schools, and I look forward to seeing better days ahead for MPS under new leadership."