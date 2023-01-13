MPS strategic plan, public's input wanted

article

Milwaukee Public Schools is looking for feedback from all Milwaukee families, residents, and community partners as part of its 2023-2028 strategic planning process.

The school district will distribute surveys to MPS students, families and staff – as well as city residents – on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Some survey participants will have the opportunity to participate in focus groups later in the year.

Feedback will be collected through February to provide additional insight for the planning process. According to a news release, the information collected "will help MPS identify priorities and performance targets over the next five years."

The 2023-2028 MPS Strategic Plan will be aligned to the three main goals set by the Milwaukee Board of School Directors:

Academic achievement

Student, family and community engagement

Effective and efficient operations.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

A final report, including findings and recommendations, will be shared in late spring. MPS said the plan will be implemented by July 2023.

MPS said the strategic plan will include accountability measures and annual performance targets for each year it is in place.

Statement from MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley:

"MPS already offers the most robust network of academic and career readiness programs in the state.

"Now we are looking for input to help us prioritize how to expand and better deliver these vital programs. As the success of MPS students and families contributes to the success of the entire community, I invite all Milwaukee residents to share their thoughts when our surveys go live next week."