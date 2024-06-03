MPS special meeting; superintendent could be fired

Frustration from a Milwaukee Public School’s financial fiasco could lead to a leadership shake-up.

According to a special meeting agenda set for Monday, June 3, the MPS school board could fire, demote or discipline superintendent Keith Posley. Board members could discuss Posley’s employment in a closed-door meeting, before updating the public.

"We know MPS has had challenges over the years," Alderman Peter Burgelis said. "I think a lot of the problems with MPS are coming to light now."

Posley and MPS have been under fire since the Department of Public Instruction issued a letter calling out MPS for being months behind on submitting required financial data.

It could delay millions in state aid for MPS and impact districts statewide.

"There’s obviously issues at Milwaukee Public Schools and financial problems that have been well reported on over the course of the last couple of days," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "The superintendent works for the school district, works for the school board. The school board will make their decision on that later today."

On Monday, Milwaukee Alderman Lamont Westmoreland and Alderman Scott Spiker called out MPS’ financial mess. In a letter titled "Say ‘Hell, yes!’ to MPS!," they chastise MPS for not saying it had financial problems ahead of the referendum to give them more tax money. They call the situation maddening and disappointing.

MPS has also hired consultant Todd Gray to help with its financial problems. A document shows he’ll make $80 an hour.

Superintendent Keith Posley

"What my hope is is that MPS is able to get this figured out. MPS and DPI can get this figured out so the kids in Milwaukee have all the resources that should be available to them," Johnson said.

If Posley is fired in Monday’s meeting, an interim superintendent will be appointed.