MPS school closures, mergers; board to hear consultant's findings

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the likelihood of school closures and mergers as the state's largest district grapples with dropping enrollment.

A consultant for Milwaukee Public Schools looked at each school facility's condition and age. Those findings, which will outline options for possible closures and mergers, will be presented to the school board at 5:30 p.m.

MPS is still the largest school district in the state, but it's a lot smaller than it used to be. District data shows enrollment is down 32% over the past 20 years. As budget documents show, 42 schools are "significantly underutilized," and 42 others are "significantly overutilized."

"Within our city, we've seen shifts in students from one school to another in the course of a year, two years or three years," Galvan answered. "I guess my answer would be: Do we need to possibly merge some schools? I believe so. When does that need to happen? That's up to the community."

Documents also showed a list of 13 schools that are recommended for closure/merger:

Brown Street Academy (elementary school)

Clarke Street Academy (K-8)

Siefert School (elementary school)

Starms Discovery Learning Center (K-8)

Auer Avenue School (elementary school)

Hopkins Lloyd Community School (elementary school)

Jackson Elementary School (elementary school)

Dr. George Washington Carver Academy (K-8)

Oliver Wendell Holmes School (K-8)

Andrew S. Douglas Middle School (middle school)

Keefe Avenue School (elementary school)

Robert M. LaFollette School (K-8)

William T. Sherman School (K-8)

If MPS decides to close or merge any schools, Galvan said the process would likely take years.