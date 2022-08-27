MPS' Run Back to School enters its 15th year

Run Back to School with MPS
Students, teachers, anyone is welcome to join in the fun with the Run Back to School.
MILWAUKEE - It's become a tradition 15 years running in Milwaukee. The annual Milwaukee Public Schools' Run Back to School is an effort to get kids, teachers, parents, just about anyone – excited about the school year ahead. And yes, they get a little exercise to boot. FOX6's Brhett Vickery learned all about it on Saturday, Aug. 27.
