MPS Run Back to School; 800+ celebrate students, teachers

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) students are running back to school, literally.

The annual Run Back to School 5K run-walk has been a Milwaukee Recreation tradition for 15 years.

"Just with COVID and kids going back, I know it was kind of rough. But now, with everybody you can see us coming together as a community and just be excited for the school year," said Alexandria Poole, Milwaukee Recreation.

More than 800 people grabbed their running shoes and school spirit to kick of the start of the school year in this healthy way.

"I want them to go into the school year with an exciting attitude and like ‘I can do this and overcome whatever this year throws at me,'" Poole said.

MPs Run Back to School event 2022

Even a couple of school mascots joined the fun – and everyone has their own reasons to be excited to go back to class.

"I get to be with all my friends," said one student.

"Doing work," said another.

"Recess!" a third student said.

MPS Superintendent Keith Posley

Every MPS school that shows up with a team of 25 or more qualifies for a grant benefiting their school's recreation programs.

"We believe that physical activity and recreational activity is the glue that holds that education piece together," said Keith Posley, MPS Superintendent.

MPS students are now hitting the ground running into the 2022-2023 school year.

"Make sure you're in school every day! Teachers are ready and waiting and willing to do all the things possible to ensure your success," Posley said.