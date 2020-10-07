MPS receives donation of school supplies for homeless students

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced on Wednesday, Oct. 7 the donation of 4,000 backpacks, courtesy of Educators Credit Union, and to be assembled and delivered by Beyond Vision.

Thee backpacks, stuffed with school supplies from BestEd, will be donated to MPS students experiencing homelessness. 

Last school year, MPS' Homeless Education Program (HEP) identified 5,008 students experiencing homelessness within the district. HEP works with community partners, like Educators Credit Union, BestEd and Beyond Vision, who offers a variety of career opportunities the blind and visually impaired, to provide these students with supplies and remove barriers that prevent full participation in school.

The donation from Educators Credit Union is worth $80,000, which includes the backpacks and supplies for students. 

