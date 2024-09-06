MPS still lacks school resource officers; deadline past due

The Brief: As the 2024-2025 school year begins, MPS still doesn't have school resource officers. Years ago, the district voted to end the contract with police, but state law ordered them back. That was supposed to be done by Jan. 2024, but it still hasn't been implemented.



The nation mourns the two Apalachee High School students and two teachers shot and killed on Sept. 4.

Police say they responded to the Georgia school shooting within minutes, and that included the resource officers stationed at the high school.

It comes as a debate plays out over returning police to Milwaukee Public Schools.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Wisconsin’s largest school district doesn’t have cops in the schools.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says he supports bringing police back into MPS.

"We need to get it done as quickly as possible. That’s what I would like to see. The city isn’t the one holding this up. We want to get it done," said Mayor Johnson.

Years ago, the district’s board ended the contract with police. But, state law ordered them back.

Milwaukee Police

The bipartisan shared revenue act gave MPS six months to bring back 25 school resource officers by January 2024, but nine months later, those cops still aren’t there.

"At my direction and at the chief’s leadership, the city has been working tirelessly in order that we hold up our end of the bargain here, so any holdup is not on behalf of the city," added Johnson. "We want to get this done. I think our partners at Milwaukee Public Schools want to get it done, too. We need them to press on so we can actually get it done."

FOX6 questioned the MPS interim superintendent and the police chief.

"We’re still continuing to talk," said MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.

"We’re working every day to make that happen," said MPS Interim Superintendent Eduardo Galvan. "The delays are simply a matter of, when we’re talking about organizations that need to work together…this is something that we hadn’t planned on having to do. We were told we have to do it. We will do it. The board is on track with that as well."

"The research to date shows that police in schools don’t make schools safer, and they do come with negative consequences around increased rates of suspension of students, especially black students," said UW Madison Professor Ben Fisher. "I think we can do a lot more effective work fostering strong relationships with teachers and other staff, building a sense of community among students, a sense of belonging and caring about the school. I think those things are going to go a lot further in helping avoid problematic student behavior."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Our role is not to discipline students, not to discipline students. It is to create an environment to build rapport between the police officer, not the uniform, but the person inside that uniform with the students and build trust that can see these officers in a different light than they might see in our community," said Mac Hardy from the National Association of School Resource Officers.

For now, it's another day without the cops back in Milwaukee schools.