Free MPS lead-screening clinic set for Feb. 24 at Keefe Avenue School

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools and the Milwaukee Health Department are offering free lead tests for students and community children. The clinics are funded by a $400,000 CDC grant. The next clinic is Tuesday, Feb. 24, at Keefe Avenue School, with future sessions scheduled for Escuela Vieau and Burbank School.



Milwaukee Public Schools will hold a free lead-screening clinic for its students and other children in the community at Keefe Avenue School on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

This clinic will be the first in a series of clinics hosted by MPS.

Free lead-screening clinics

What we know:

The free clinics, in partnership with the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD), are funded by a nearly $400,000 grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The grant will provide screenings for up to 8,000 children.

MPS says the lead screenings allow healthcare workers to identify elevated levels of lead in blood in children. Young children can develop health and developmental issues when they have elevated levels of lead, so early detection is vital.

Most lead exposure occurs in older housing, according to MHD, but schools provide an opportunity to conduct large-scale screenings. MPS is coordinating clinic logistics for families at the Keefe Avenue clinic and other upcoming clinics; the nonprofit Coalition on Lead Emergency (COLE) is providing outreach assistance.

Keefe Avenue School (1618 W. Keefe Avenue) was selected based on location and convenience to families and not because of any lead risk to children at the school. Families at the school have already been notified of clinic times for the school’s students.

Future clinics

What's next:

Future lead screenings for children from the community will be at:

Escuela Vieau (823 S. 4th Street) on Mar. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Burbank School (6035 W. Adler Street) on Apr. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are not needed for the screenings.

The Milwaukee Health Department also works with local organizations to host ongoing clinics.

Importance of lead screenings

Why you should care:

The Milwaukee Health Department recommends that all elementary-age students be screened for lead.

For a child to be screened, parents or guardians first must provide their consent. Consent forms will be available at the clinic for the community.

Lead screening is done through a finger prick. A health care provider collects a few drops of blood to be used for the test. Test results will be ready in minutes and shared with families.

The screening will show whether children have elevated levels of lead in their bloodstream. These tests indicate whether a child’s lead exposure falls within acceptable ranges or whether further monitoring or treatment is needed.