MPS lead exposure; Fernwood Montessori to reopen Friday

The Brief Fernwood Montessori School will reopen to students and staff on Friday, April 25. Students and staff temporarily moved from Fernwood to Douglas when MPS closed the school back in March. Two MPS schools – Starms Early Childhood Center and LaFollette School – remain closed due to lead.



One of three Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) sites still closed for lead remediation work is set to reopen this week after a postponement.

What we know:

On Tuesday, April 22, MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said that Fernwood Montessori School will reopen to students and staff on Friday, April 25, after the school passed its clearance check by the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) early Tuesday evening.

Fernwood Montessori School

Students will continue to report to Andrew S. Douglas Middle School on Wednesday, April 23 and Thursday, April 24, as school-based staff prepare the Fernwood building to welcome students.

Students will be welcomed back to the Fernwood building on Friday.

What they're saying:

"I am pleased that we will be able to reopen Fernwood and that students and families will be able to finish this school year in their building," Dr. Cassellius said. "Working in partnership with the City of Milwaukee Health Department has allowed us to move forward on our lead remediation work with urgency and precision. We have a lot more work to do in other buildings across our district and will move with the same level of urgency and care for those communities."

"We don’t want students to return to schools until they are cleared by the health department," Zombor said. "So we understand people’s frustration. We really appreciate their patience with this process."

The backstory:

Students and staff temporarily moved from Fernwood to Douglas when MPS closed the school back in March for stabilization and cleanup of lead hazards. MPS said the closure allowed for intensive work to proceed in the school.

No children at the school have been identified as having elevated lead levels in their blood in connection with lead dust at Fernwood.

What's next:

MPS will continue enhanced cleaning and maintenance protocols throughout the building to ensure the school remains safe for students and staff.

Two MPS schools – Starms Early Childhood Center and LaFollette School – remain closed due to lead.

Last week, MPS said the painting and renovations were about 75% complete at Starms. Cassellius said she expects that work will finish by the end of the month.

Work at LaFollette started on Tuesday, April 15. MPS said it could take four to five weeks to complete.