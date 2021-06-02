MPS: Summer meal delivery program launched

article

Milwaukee Public Schools is partnering with the MPS Foundation and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation-MKE Responds Fund on a pilot program that will deliver free meals to children and adults at bus stops and individual homes in the 53206, 53205, and 53233 ZIP codes this summer.

This program is open to any Milwaukee resident that lives within these ZIP codes, not just MPS families. Participants will receive free meal bundles on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays during the months of July and August that contain breakfast and lunch for each day of the week.

According to a press release, while using flexibilities of the USDA Summer Food Service Program waivers, the Summer Meal Delivery Pilot Program has been designed to help address hunger by delivering meals to ZIP codes that rely more heavily on public transportation. This program will also supply grade-specific bags of reading and enrichment materials as part of the program.

Interested families that live in one of the specified ZIP codes should register online by Friday, June 11th, 2021. Space in the program is limited, so participants will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis. Selected participants will be notified of their acceptance into the program and provided details regarding meal delivery.

Registration link for meal delivery program: http://mpsmke.com/mealdelivery