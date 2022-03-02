MPS Kindergarten Enrollment Fair on March 5

MPS will host an in-person Kindergarten Enrollment Fair on March 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at South Division High School. The fair will help families explore schools, make choices, and enroll students for Fall 2022. All families with children who will turn 3, 4, or 5 years old by September 1 should plan to attend. Masks are required for attendees.

MPS Director of Student Services Matthew Boswel joins FOX6 WakeUp with information on this weekend's Kindergarten enrollment fair.