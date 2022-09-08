Washington High School is slated to begin work on the replacement of the existing track and athletic field.

Slated improvements are made possible by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, fundraising efforts of Common Ground, the MPS Foundation and numerous grants.

MPS ground breaking at Washington High School

Project highlights include:

Installation of a new synthetic turf play field suitable for football and soccer practice

Green infrastructure underground stormwater retention system below the turf play field

Installation of a new practice running/walking track with a rubberized surface

Construction of a new storage shed

Installation of two new basketball half courts

Practice area for running long jump

"It's impossible to look at the construction site and not appreciate how many individuals and organizations worked together to make this happen," said Aaron Hendricks, co-athletic director. "I hope this facility serves as a source of pride for Washington students and alumni, our athletic program, and the Sherman Park neighborhood for years to come."